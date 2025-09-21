Hello! We tweaked and fixed some issues for both full game and demo. Also, -20% sale is still going, just saying :)

Changes

Changed logic of Overseer bosses minions - they can focus on the player now.

Reduced cargo pirates spawning rates.

Tweaks of loot from anomalies.

Buff of loot from Steiger Skirmishes.

Increased chance of spawning Gate Runs in endgame.

Flakwagon and Unitrack slots adjustments.

Tweaks to some boss fights.

Fixes

Fixed gamepad initialization on start of the game.

Fixed various honk interaction issues.

Fixed being able to control car during Gate Run start cutscene.

Fixed incorrectly completing Gate Run when it's lost.

Fixed incorrect positions of weapons on some enemies.

Fixed demo/game finish screen closing with gamepad.

Fixed top navigation panel arm being visible.

Added border around selected editor tabs (color blindness related issue).

Various translation fixes.

Known issues (related to recent update)

Gamepad controls missing in skin editor.

Screen keyboard controls can be wonky.

What's next?

We are working on the next update that will feature add new way of obtaining cargo (or dying horribly).

Thank you for everything! <3

FUMES team