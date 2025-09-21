 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Improved parts related to memory leaks.

  2. Fixed a bug where the player would not move when touching a tree.

  3. Identified and resolved the cause of players being trapped inside destroyed buildings. Now, when a building is destroyed while the player is inside, the player will be expelled outside.

  4. Other miscellaneous tasks were carried out.

Changed files in this update

