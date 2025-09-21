Improved parts related to memory leaks.
Fixed a bug where the player would not move when touching a tree.
Identified and resolved the cause of players being trapped inside destroyed buildings. Now, when a building is destroyed while the player is inside, the player will be expelled outside.
Other miscellaneous tasks were carried out.
