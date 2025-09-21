 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20066165 Edited 21 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The list of changes and improvements in the update:

  • Some mistakes in the Tåtar(Tatar) localization were fixed;

  • The ending credits were edited again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3251511
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3251512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link