Added mechanics for increasing the rarity of items. You can increase rarity when processing minerals in the <Improve> submenu.

Added a hero build menu that allows you to automate the leveling of skills, perks, characteristics, and weapon techniques. Feature opens after 5 rituals. For those who already have 5 or more rituals, 1 more rebirth ritual is required.

Added an auto potion menu that allows you to set potions to be used automatically.

Added automation for summoning minions.

Added a notation switch in the options.

Added an <Tweaks> submenu in the options, which allows you to customize various aspects of the game.

Added inventory sorting.

The rarity of items in the store corresponds to your progress in the game and can reach 10.

Adjusted boss behavior so that they cannot be taken outside the zone.

You can smoke Ledum to reset all nodes in the Threads of Fate and redistribute them.

Changed the effect of knot 2 of the Pilgrim thread.

Chaos bones are now reset to the required amount after the ritual so that health does not go into the negative.

The effect of the Chop technique for bosses and possessed characters has been changed.

Auto-clicks can now collect loot upon contact with it.

Loot will be collected automatically if there is more than 100 pieces on the screen.

Items in the inventory can be added to favorites. To do this, click on the heart in the right corner of the cell.

Auto Blacksmith has been improved. The number of levels that can be raised is tied to the maximum possible level increase for the item with the available gold.

Now, when switching between x1/x10/x100/MAX modes, the amount of gold next to the weapon will be displayed, which is how much will be spent on raising the level.

The Auto Blacksmith sound has been removed.

Bats no longer drop eggs.

Fixed the damage of the ghost pickaxe, summoned through the genius in the Threads of Fate.

Removed the limit from the gift chest scale in the alchemist's shop.

<Craft Points> and <Skill Points> in the store have been changed to the <Skill Points> bonus.

The <Skill Points> bonus adds one point per hero level to both combat skills and crafts.

A limit of 10 levels has been set for improving this bonus.

The price of upgrading <Skill Points> in the Alchemist's Shop has been increased.

For players who have upgraded beyond the limit, the bonus will be reduced to the limit, and the spent Ledum and Mercury will be returned. We made this decision in order to balance the Combat and Crafting branches.

The previous division tilted the game too much towards crafting.

Fixed a bug where runes were not displayed when opening the Chaos Chest.

God phenomena will be available after the first island storyline to achieve the achievement.(if for some reason it was not received)

Changed explanation for transmutation.

The animation of the Wave has been adjusted.