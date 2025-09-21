 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20066107
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Just released a small patch correcting a few issues.

  • Fixed unintended solutions in levels Bridges 4 and Bridges 10

  • Fixed saving and loading custom rebind for the Cancel action not working.

Changed files in this update

