- Fixed some UI issues caused by Crafter and Echo Forger bugs
- Added 2 secret levels
- Added 2 Tier 0 Uniques
- Added 2 new Echo Forger nodes to the Exploration NPC
- Heavily buffed the stats of most Memory Crystal mods
- Reduced the time to unseal Memory Crystal mods by 50-75%, depending on the mod
- Fixed a mod issue on the Elemental Core unique
- Fixed a bug with reward generation
- Removed damaging ailments upon entering a Challenge area
- Fixed a bug where the Exp -> Gold conversion modifier wasn't working properly
- Fixed a potential DRM issue when Steam connection is lost
EA Hotfix 5
Update notes via Steam Community
