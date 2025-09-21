 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20066087
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some UI issues caused by Crafter and Echo Forger bugs
  • Added 2 secret levels
  • Added 2 Tier 0 Uniques
  • Added 2 new Echo Forger nodes to the Exploration NPC
  • Heavily buffed the stats of most Memory Crystal mods
  • Reduced the time to unseal Memory Crystal mods by 50-75%, depending on the mod
  • Fixed a mod issue on the Elemental Core unique
  • Fixed a bug with reward generation
  • Removed damaging ailments upon entering a Challenge area
  • Fixed a bug where the Exp -> Gold conversion modifier wasn't working properly
  • Fixed a potential DRM issue when Steam connection is lost

