21 September 2025 Build 20066049
Update notes via Steam Community

Jerseys


You can set the "since" and "end" years in the editor. When simulating matches in a specific year, the jersey that matches that year will be shown over other non-matching jerseys.



Match menu


The radar charts will no longer be displayed in a dialog. Instead, it will appear below the match when you enable them via the match menu option "Compare teams".



All goal times, incidents, missed goals, and similar events can also be toggled visible via the match menu.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

