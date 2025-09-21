1.体验优化
记录音乐开关和战斗中的设定
2.金币商店调整：
小幅上调部分属性后期的加成比例
提升金币商店中物理魔法增伤的价格以及效果
3.新英雄：矿车小宝【闲的蛋疼拿小宝贝做个英雄】
主动 把自己卖了换钱！立即获得[200+当前等级*5]的金币
被动 购买金币商店时会返还10%金币；金币商店全购买后，会立即进货重置，最多触发2次
4.新模式：还得是我
1.所有进化强制被修改为同一个英雄
2.可以购买宝物宝物
5.紫宝石系统调整 √
2.1 新增紫宝石整合信息
2.2 移除紫宝石播报
2.3 删除紫宝石兑换的循环查询逻辑【非展示】
6修改主界面显示
1.0.0.81更新
