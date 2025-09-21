A huge thank you for diving into Arctic Awakening with us! We're so thrilled to see how many of you are loving the experience :)

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback and working hard to smooth out any rough edges. Many of the below fixes/updates were made possible thanks to reports from many of you -- we really appreciate all of the feedback and help tracking these down!

As always, if you run into an issue, the best way to help us fix it for you and everyone else is by visiting our troubleshooting guide.

Traversal

Prevented situations where players could get stuck at cliff edges or climbing walls.

Fixed instances where Alfie could get stuck flying high in the air, especially when going up and over cliffs.

Fixed edge cases that could leave players stuck while meditating or sitting at scene transitions.

Fixed some areas where Alfie could fall off of a cliff and go missing for a while.

Smoothed traversal/collider issues in multiple areas (including around the power facility and later exploration areas -- we're still working on this throughout the world map).

Slightly sped up rock climbing animations for a smoother feel.

Reduced camera clipping through rocks and geometry in some specific locations.

Interactions

Fixed specific instance where you could get stuck in the cockpit.

Fixed soft lock where a particular scene would sometimes get stuck after exiting the cockpit and talking to Alfie.

Using the "auto keep" option will no longer block progression when collecting pill bottles.

Fixed instance where a specific event in episode 2 could be unknowingly bypassed, blocking further progression.

UI/Controls

Exiting to main menu now correctly clears all on-screen UI (meditation, code entry, etc.).

Fixed an issue where remapping input could break code entry sequences.

Blocked compass usage when the left arm is already performing an action/animation.

Fixed hand scanner sometimes not activating on first use.

Prevented scanning interactions from outside vehicles.

Stability

Fixed various logged errors that could lead to crashes or unexpected behavior.

Improved consistency of save/load across edge cases.

Thank you again for your patience and support as we continue to improve Arctic Awakening. If you’ve been enjoying your time in the snow, leaving a review (or updating one!) really helps us out a lot!

We're working on more updates/fixes right now and will update you again soon!