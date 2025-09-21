 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20065963 Edited 21 September 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • The demo now allows for the saving of games, but keeps the one hour time limit. Starting a new game now restarts the demo timer.

  • Added Steam cloud saving.

  • Added a new zone: Oarland Wood - a fall themed area with many twists and turns, and interconnected caves.

  • Added a new dungeon: Deadroot Tunnel - a large cave system beneath Oarland Wood.

  • Added a new enemy: Giant Spiders - a large poisonous enemy that shoots webs and can trap the player in place.

  • Added rare chests - Blue and gold chests that offer better loot!

  • Added Tomb Shroom - a deadly mushroom that explodes in a cloud of decay when hit.

  • Added a new source of food: Mushrooms.

  • Added Anti-venom Mushroom - This will cure the player of poison if picked up while poisoned.

  • Added webs that slow the player, and webs that must be cut with a short sword or long sword to pass through.

  • Added a new enemy: Grubs - these small worms are slow and easy to dispatch.

  • Added a new zone: The Bramble Path - A thorn covered zone that is home to a new type of enemy, and the entrance to a new dungeon.

  • Added a new enemy: Boars - these large boars charge the player quickly and become stunned when hitting a wall.

  • Added a new dungeon: The Deep Brambles - this dungeon is the home of a new boss.

  • Added a new boss: Eredorn - a fierce dwarf boss with a trick up his sleeve.

  • Added a new fast travel waystone: Bramble Path.

  • Added a new musical track for Oarland Wood and the Bramble Path.

  • Moved the Elandris waystone into the city.

Bug Fixes:

  • Adjusted the depth on the tier 2 greatsword swing.

  • The tutorial fox's light should no longer stick around if he vanishes.

  • Fixed some alignment/depth issues with arrow traps in various dungeons.

  • Minor performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2797641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link