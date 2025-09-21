The demo now allows for the saving of games, but keeps the one hour time limit. Starting a new game now restarts the demo timer.

Added Steam cloud saving.

Added a new zone: Oarland Wood - a fall themed area with many twists and turns, and interconnected caves.

Added a new dungeon: Deadroot Tunnel - a large cave system beneath Oarland Wood.

Added a new enemy: Giant Spiders - a large poisonous enemy that shoots webs and can trap the player in place.

Added rare chests - Blue and gold chests that offer better loot!

Added Tomb Shroom - a deadly mushroom that explodes in a cloud of decay when hit.

Added a new source of food: Mushrooms.

Added Anti-venom Mushroom - This will cure the player of poison if picked up while poisoned.

Added webs that slow the player, and webs that must be cut with a short sword or long sword to pass through.

Added a new enemy: Grubs - these small worms are slow and easy to dispatch.

Added a new zone: The Bramble Path - A thorn covered zone that is home to a new type of enemy, and the entrance to a new dungeon.

Added a new enemy: Boars - these large boars charge the player quickly and become stunned when hitting a wall.

Added a new dungeon: The Deep Brambles - this dungeon is the home of a new boss.

Added a new boss: Eredorn - a fierce dwarf boss with a trick up his sleeve.

Added a new fast travel waystone: Bramble Path.

Added a new musical track for Oarland Wood and the Bramble Path.