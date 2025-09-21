 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20065868 Edited 21 September 2025 – 13:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mac and Linux version are now available.

Some Bug fixing as well:
Italian translation typos
Bug using compass inside nuclear reactor fixed
Annoying trigger in the Secret Base Entrance fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3140811
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3140812
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3140813
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link