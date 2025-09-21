 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065819 Edited 21 September 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes a few more annoying issues, some of which were introduced in recent updates (sorry!)

  • Fixed an issue with mouse wheel zooming the wrong way when changing scroll direction.
  • The region reveal animation no longer zooms out.
  • Fixed clue numbers not disappearing during the region reveal animation.
  • The reveal animation has been polished up a bit, with nicer SFX.
  • Fixed an issue with UI region/count info only updating once a second.
  • Clearing errors no longer makes the horrible overlapping sound of dozens of tiles flipping.
  • The undo button is now hidden once you've completed the puzzle.
  • Slowed down the endgame replay slightly.

