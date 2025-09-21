- Fixed an issue with mouse wheel zooming the wrong way when changing scroll direction.
- The region reveal animation no longer zooms out.
- Fixed clue numbers not disappearing during the region reveal animation.
- The reveal animation has been polished up a bit, with nicer SFX.
- Fixed an issue with UI region/count info only updating once a second.
- Clearing errors no longer makes the horrible overlapping sound of dozens of tiles flipping.
- The undo button is now hidden once you've completed the puzzle.
- Slowed down the endgame replay slightly.
Update 1.2.09213
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes a few more annoying issues, some of which were introduced in recent updates (sorry!)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3083301
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3083302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update