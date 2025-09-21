Hello everyone!

Funny story but.. I think last patch introduced some issues in the Remix / Challenge levels at the end of the game. If you want the inside scoop, some of the optimization for the Nintendo Switch version got through and wasn't fully stable on the Steam version so it threw some errors which caused some players to not being able to finish those levels.

That should be fixed now and in general work better (fingers crossed).

IN OTHER NEWS, my company WhyKev turns 6 years old on the 27th of September. There's always room in the comment section if you want to say congrats down below!

Now.. back to porting this game, I appreciate that some of you have kept asking for console versions!

Take care,

Kevin