POPULAR TODAY
21 September 2025 Build 20065766 Edited 21 September 2025 – 14:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Racers,

A new update has arrived featuring three new vehicles and enhancements to Ball Game mode and Cops and Robbers.

Now’s a great time to wishlist. The Autumn Sale is coming, and it will include a deeper discount.

New Vehicles:

  • The new cars are initially locked. Each one is unlocked by completing its corresponding Racer Duel challenge from the challenges menu in Single Player.

Ball Game Improvements:

  • Matches are now time-based: 5 minutes, no goal cap.

  • Tied matches go to overtime; first goal wins.

  • Stadium corners and sides are now rounded; side obstacles removed.

  • Ball visibility improved in dark stages.

  • Goal areas are color-highlighted for clarity.

  • In two-player matches, players now face each other at kickoff.

Cops and Robbers Improvements:

  • The helicopter escape route has been adjusted to give cops a slight advantage, replacing the flat terrain from earlier versions.

  • The safe house is now located deeper within a hidden area, no longer visibly placed at the side of the map.

I hope you enjoy the new cars and improvements, and please feel free to share your feedback!

A-Grand HT

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3522181
