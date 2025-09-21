Dear Racers,

A new update has arrived featuring three new vehicles and enhancements to Ball Game mode and Cops and Robbers.

Now’s a great time to wishlist. The Autumn Sale is coming, and it will include a deeper discount.

New Vehicles:

The new cars are initially locked. Each one is unlocked by completing its corresponding Racer Duel challenge from the challenges menu in Single Player.

Ball Game Improvements:

Matches are now time-based: 5 minutes, no goal cap.

Tied matches go to overtime; first goal wins.

Stadium corners and sides are now rounded; side obstacles removed.

Ball visibility improved in dark stages.

Goal areas are color-highlighted for clarity.

In two-player matches, players now face each other at kickoff.

Cops and Robbers Improvements:

The helicopter escape route has been adjusted to give cops a slight advantage, replacing the flat terrain from earlier versions.

The safe house is now located deeper within a hidden area, no longer visibly placed at the side of the map.

I hope you enjoy the new cars and improvements, and please feel free to share your feedback!

A-Grand HT