Dear Racers,
A new update has arrived featuring three new vehicles and enhancements to Ball Game mode and Cops and Robbers.
Now’s a great time to wishlist. The Autumn Sale is coming, and it will include a deeper discount.
New Vehicles:
The new cars are initially locked. Each one is unlocked by completing its corresponding Racer Duel challenge from the challenges menu in Single Player.
Ball Game Improvements:
Matches are now time-based: 5 minutes, no goal cap.
Tied matches go to overtime; first goal wins.
Stadium corners and sides are now rounded; side obstacles removed.
Ball visibility improved in dark stages.
Goal areas are color-highlighted for clarity.
In two-player matches, players now face each other at kickoff.
Cops and Robbers Improvements:
The helicopter escape route has been adjusted to give cops a slight advantage, replacing the flat terrain from earlier versions.
The safe house is now located deeper within a hidden area, no longer visibly placed at the side of the map.
I hope you enjoy the new cars and improvements, and please feel free to share your feedback!
A-Grand HT
