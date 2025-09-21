 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
The updates continue! Two bugs fixed and some cool new music added, to keep you suitably entertained while exploring Tokyo.

Bugs

  • “Please check…” modal panel should now be centered properly when providing evidence in the report stage. Also, the “check” panel should no longer appear before you try to submit evidence.
  • The additional text data (text files not linked to a postcard) were missing from the database in the exploration stage. These should now show up.

Features

  • New menu music! Also, added a playlist for the game mode that loops around, so you’ll always have suitable detective-y music for doing detective work.
  • Extra text information is now shown separately from the postcard text data in the preparation stage.
  • “Objection!” now has a suitable pounding-the-desk sound effect.

