The updates continue! Two bugs fixed and some cool new music added, to keep you suitably entertained while exploring Tokyo.
Bugs
- “Please check…” modal panel should now be centered properly when providing evidence in the report stage. Also, the “check” panel should no longer appear before you try to submit evidence.
- The additional text data (text files not linked to a postcard) were missing from the database in the exploration stage. These should now show up.
Features
- New menu music! Also, added a playlist for the game mode that loops around, so you’ll always have suitable detective-y music for doing detective work.
- Extra text information is now shown separately from the postcard text data in the preparation stage.
- “Objection!” now has a suitable pounding-the-desk sound effect.
Changed files in this update