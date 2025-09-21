 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20065742 Edited 21 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • TSL missing break lines;
  • MI Dynnamic terminal scripts test;
  • NEW little secret;
  • UX Intro for button rewording;
  • NEW Typewriter effect for the helper;
  • CX Merger has 4 steps for its truth table;
  • DDD (code) Renaming state neutral to NC in code;
  • FIX Ctrl-J breaking terminals :(;
  • CX The merger stage has complete truth table to avoid player focusing on something else than the key point: merging mos;
  • FIX Slot save file edit exploit;
  • SRV Connection testing issues and handling;
  • SRV Workloads for workers;
  • SRV Ingest set players Ids;
  • SRV calculate buckets forever;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link