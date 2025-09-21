- TSL missing break lines;
- MI Dynnamic terminal scripts test;
- NEW little secret;
- UX Intro for button rewording;
- NEW Typewriter effect for the helper;
- CX Merger has 4 steps for its truth table;
- DDD (code) Renaming state neutral to NC in code;
- FIX Ctrl-J breaking terminals :(;
- CX The merger stage has complete truth table to avoid player focusing on something else than the key point: merging mos;
- FIX Slot save file edit exploit;
- SRV Connection testing issues and handling;
- SRV Workloads for workers;
- SRV Ingest set players Ids;
- SRV calculate buckets forever;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.117
