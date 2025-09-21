Regarding the current leaderboard records for 1st to 3rd place, after thoroughly reviewing currency acquisition, upgrades, unit ownership, and clear times, we have confirmed abnormal play patterns. As a result, these records will be treated as exceptions. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact us at:
To strengthen the fairness of the leaderboard, today’s update includes the first defensive measure: game data encryption. We will continue to monitor and take action against abnormal play.
In addition, we have prepared a Combat System Playbook that explains ELARIENNE’s damage calculation mechanics. You can find the details at the link below. If you have further questions, please leave them in the discussion forum, and we will respond as quickly as possible.
QoL
Added sound effect and UI text when achieving a Merge Great Success.
Several rune descriptions have been revised for better clarity.
We have optimized the game to reduce frame drops that occurred when summoning or holding a large number of units, providing a more stable gameplay experience.
Balance Changes
The following runes that enhance certain skills now apply their bonuses as multiplicative to skill damage:
Arcane Overdrive
Ancient Marks
Sniper of War
Human Ignite mechanism updated:
Before: Ignite damage was based on the final damage that triggered Ignite.
Now: If a unit under Ignite receives additional Ignite applications from multiple units before the first damage tick occurs, Ignite damage from all contributing units will apply together. However, repeated attacks from the same unit will not stack.
Human Physical Penetration adjusted: 50 → 35
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where clearing the wave 150 epic boss would occasionally not result in victory.
Fixed tooltip positions displaying incorrectly under certain resolution settings.
Fixed an issue where Hawk Eye’s Attack Power bonus was applied twice.
Fixed an issue where the Arcane Overdrive rune’s damage calculation was applied twice.
Improved orc unit pathfinding when there was enough space to move directly to the destination.
Fixed an issue where the High Income rune was activated immediately upon acquisition.
Fixed an issue where the Economic Boom rune was activated immediately upon acquisition.
Fixed incorrect character portraits being displayed in the damage information window.
