Regarding the current leaderboard records for 1st to 3rd place, after thoroughly reviewing currency acquisition, upgrades, unit ownership, and clear times, we have confirmed abnormal play patterns. As a result, these records will be treated as exceptions. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact us at:

To strengthen the fairness of the leaderboard, today’s update includes the first defensive measure: game data encryption. We will continue to monitor and take action against abnormal play.

In addition, we have prepared a Combat System Playbook that explains ELARIENNE’s damage calculation mechanics. You can find the details at the link below. If you have further questions, please leave them in the discussion forum, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

QoL

Added sound effect and UI text when achieving a Merge Great Success.

Several rune descriptions have been revised for better clarity.

We have optimized the game to reduce frame drops that occurred when summoning or holding a large number of units, providing a more stable gameplay experience.

Balance Changes

The following runes that enhance certain skills now apply their bonuses as multiplicative to skill damage: Arcane Overdrive Ancient Marks Sniper of War

Human Ignite mechanism updated: Before: Ignite damage was based on the final damage that triggered Ignite. Now: If a unit under Ignite receives additional Ignite applications from multiple units before the first damage tick occurs, Ignite damage from all contributing units will apply together. However, repeated attacks from the same unit will not stack.

Human Physical Penetration adjusted: 50 → 35

Bug Fixes