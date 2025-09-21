- NEW Typewriter effect for the helper;
- NEW little secret;
- CX The merger stage has complete truth table to avoid player focusing on something else than the key point: merging mos;
- TSL missing break lines;
- MI Dynamic terminal scripts test;
- UX Intro for button rewording;
- FIX Ctrl-J breaking terminals :(;
- FIX Slot save file edit exploit;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.117
