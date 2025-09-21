 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065727 Edited 21 September 2025 – 12:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • NEW Typewriter effect for the helper;
  • NEW little secret;
  • CX The merger stage has complete truth table to avoid player focusing on something else than the key point: merging mos;
  • TSL missing break lines;
  • MI Dynamic terminal scripts test;
  • UX Intro for button rewording;
  • FIX Ctrl-J breaking terminals :(;
  • FIX Slot save file edit exploit;

