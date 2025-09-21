 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065722 Edited 21 September 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Adding visual indicators for client events

Changes

  • The initial tutorial is now faster

Fixes

  • Translation correction

  • The tutorial video is not displaying for a event.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3531731
