Update, Version 20250921
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Skill]New Skill: Summon Wolf
[Wiki]Updated the skill page
[Faith]New Faith Core: Beasthrys (The living wolf goddess of Dolovian)
[Faith]New NPC Faith Group: Cult of Manahull (Basically that's for Duin's faction)
[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquads are now all following Cult of Manahull.
[Faith]New NPC Faith Group: Traditional Dolovian Religion
[Wiki]Updated the faith page.
简体中文
##########Content################
【技能】新技能：召唤狼
【维基】更新了技能页面
【信仰】新信仰核心：碧丝崔斯 （多洛维的狼女神）
【信仰】新NPC信仰组：玛纳赫尔教派 （基本上就是杜因的阵营）
【敌人】狼人暗杀队现在基本都是玛纳赫尔教派
【信仰】新NPC信仰组：传统多洛维信仰
【维基】更新了信仰页面。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/c402ceab
https://pastelink.net/fcyoy5hi
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update