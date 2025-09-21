English##########Content################[Skill]New Skill: Summon Wolf[Wiki]Updated the skill page[Faith]New Faith Core: Beasthrys (The living wolf goddess of Dolovian)[Faith]New NPC Faith Group: Cult of Manahull (Basically that's for Duin's faction)[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquads are now all following Cult of Manahull.[Faith]New NPC Faith Group: Traditional Dolovian Religion[Wiki]Updated the faith page.简体中文##########Content################【技能】新技能：召唤狼【维基】更新了技能页面【信仰】新信仰核心：碧丝崔斯 （多洛维的狼女神）【信仰】新NPC信仰组：玛纳赫尔教派 （基本上就是杜因的阵营）【敌人】狼人暗杀队现在基本都是玛纳赫尔教派【信仰】新NPC信仰组：传统多洛维信仰【维基】更新了信仰页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场