

* change: flight can no longer be casted, if you dont have mana

* bugfix: crit is now capped to 100

* bugfix: kick now scales with stats properly

* change: roll changes to a dash if you have more than 10 movementspeed

* bugfix: description of throwing rocks at enemies is now more accurate

* bugfix: projectiles are no longer leaking in the world when using the grappling utility directly

* change: grappling projectile now has sfx when it starts pulling