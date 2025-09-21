# Epic Hero Game Patch 0.565 (preview-build)
* change: flight can no longer be casted, if you dont have mana
* bugfix: crit is now capped to 100
* bugfix: kick now scales with stats properly
* change: roll changes to a dash if you have more than 10 movementspeed
* bugfix: description of throwing rocks at enemies is now more accurate
* bugfix: projectiles are no longer leaking in the world when using the grappling utility directly
* change: grappling projectile now has sfx when it starts pulling
