21 September 2025 Build 20065627
Camp map update
Snipfer rifle fixes
Grenade thrower grenades now explode on impact
Lobby updates
More destructible foliage
Stores update
Skills now save on level up
Fixed flag autodestruction
Invincibility update
Some netcode updates

