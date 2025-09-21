- Fixed: Map generation stability issues and generation problems
- Changed: Certain visual aspects of the game
- Improved: Mission abort control interface
- Improved: Bunker status indicator (diode) user interface
- Improved: Plant information tooltip UI in gardening mode
- Added: Visual support point system for underground structures
- Added: Status effect icon for suffocation
- Added: End-of-demo popup with informational content
- Added: Mouse sensitivity option in the settings menu
- Added: Infinite horde mode after demo completion
- Added: Tower defense structure: Tesla Tower
PATCH 0.11.7
Update notes via Steam Community
