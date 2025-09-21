 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065449 Edited 21 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed: Map generation stability issues and generation problems
  • Changed: Certain visual aspects of the game
  • Improved: Mission abort control interface
  • Improved: Bunker status indicator (diode) user interface
  • Improved: Plant information tooltip UI in gardening mode
  • Added: Visual support point system for underground structures
  • Added: Status effect icon for suffocation
  • Added: End-of-demo popup with informational content
  • Added: Mouse sensitivity option in the settings menu
  • Added: Infinite horde mode after demo completion
  • Added: Tower defense structure: Tesla Tower

