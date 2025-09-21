Alpha Net 9.2.2

1 Adjusted wooden armor icon

2 Adjusted copper armor icon

3 Adjusted iron armor icon

4 Adjusted silver armor icon

5 Adjusted gold armor icon

6 Adjusted various gem icons

7 Adjusted heart gem icon

8 Adjusted loading screen image

9 Fixed a bug where the in-game feedback screen would not return to the current state

10 Adjusted the size of wooden doors

11 Adjusted the size of ruins

12 Adjusted the size of copper chandeliers

13 Adjusted the size of text decorations

14 Adjusted the size of painting decorations

15 Fixed a bug where worlds could not be renamed

16 Fixed a bug where characters could not be renamed

17 Fixed a bug where the title was selected by the controller

18 Fixed a bug where the name could not be entered when creating a new character

19 Fixed a bug where the name could not be entered when renaming a world

20 Fixed a bug where disabled buttons were selected