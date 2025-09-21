Alpha Net 9.2.2
1 Adjusted wooden armor icon
2 Adjusted copper armor icon
3 Adjusted iron armor icon
4 Adjusted silver armor icon
5 Adjusted gold armor icon
6 Adjusted various gem icons
7 Adjusted heart gem icon
8 Adjusted loading screen image
9 Fixed a bug where the in-game feedback screen would not return to the current state
10 Adjusted the size of wooden doors
11 Adjusted the size of ruins
12 Adjusted the size of copper chandeliers
13 Adjusted the size of text decorations
14 Adjusted the size of painting decorations
15 Fixed a bug where worlds could not be renamed
16 Fixed a bug where characters could not be renamed
17 Fixed a bug where the title was selected by the controller
18 Fixed a bug where the name could not be entered when creating a new character
19 Fixed a bug where the name could not be entered when renaming a world
20 Fixed a bug where disabled buttons were selected
