 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20065388 Edited 21 September 2025 – 11:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 9.2.2

1 Adjusted wooden armor icon

2 Adjusted copper armor icon

3 Adjusted iron armor icon

4 Adjusted silver armor icon

5 Adjusted gold armor icon

6 Adjusted various gem icons

7 Adjusted heart gem icon

8 Adjusted loading screen image

9 Fixed a bug where the in-game feedback screen would not return to the current state

10 Adjusted the size of wooden doors

11 Adjusted the size of ruins

12 Adjusted the size of copper chandeliers

13 Adjusted the size of text decorations

14 Adjusted the size of painting decorations

15 Fixed a bug where worlds could not be renamed

16 Fixed a bug where characters could not be renamed

17 Fixed a bug where the title was selected by the controller

18 Fixed a bug where the name could not be entered when creating a new character

19 Fixed a bug where the name could not be entered when renaming a world

20 Fixed a bug where disabled buttons were selected

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link