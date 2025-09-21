1. Food selection has been implemented (character performance changes)

Now, players can delegate meals, which, once consumed, can enhance their growth path within the game.

There are also hidden menus that need to be unlocked by defeating enemies or progressing through the storyline.

2. Bug fixes

- Fixed the issue of game crash when returning to the base in the wave reward interface

- Fixed the issue where character training rewards were not effective

- Fixed the issue where character names could not be entered in new games

3. Optimization

-Adjusted the values of some artifacts

-Adjusted the health recovery value for wave rewards