21 September 2025 Build 20065367 Edited 21 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Food selection has been implemented (character performance changes)

Now, players can delegate meals, which, once consumed, can enhance their growth path within the game.

There are also hidden menus that need to be unlocked by defeating enemies or progressing through the storyline.

2. Bug fixes

- Fixed the issue of game crash when returning to the base in the wave reward interface

- Fixed the issue where character training rewards were not effective

- Fixed the issue where character names could not be entered in new games

3. Optimization

-Adjusted the values of some artifacts

-Adjusted the health recovery value for wave rewards

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3238251
