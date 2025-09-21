- Photon Mine beams now resize depending on the number of enemies. Solo target? Big fat beam. Crowd? Slimmer beams.
- Laser Ray progression updated — power gives you more rays instead of more salvos.
- Corrected a bug where Lace Larvae and Home Centipede were slowed due to skipping one additional update frame.
Update 1.1.1
