POPULAR TODAY
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20065351 Edited 21 September 2025 – 11:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Galaxy Defenders (Classic TD) – Alpha 0.4 Update

Defenders, a fresh update has landed! Here’s what’s new in Alpha 0.4:

🆕 New Features

  • Disruptor Tower – Unlockable in the shop! Slows enemies and now comes with multiple upgrade levels.

  • Targeting Options – Towers can now switch between 3 targeting modes.

  • Shop Additions

    • Reset option with enhanced descriptions

    • New Shop icons for Coins, Speed, Tower Core, Tower Upgrade Chance, and Disruptor Tower

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed tower list and UI update issues when building or leveling up.

  • Corrected versioning display (no more mix-ups between 0.3 and 0.4).

  • Volume slider race condition fixed.

⚠️ Development Note

Work on new levels is paused until procedural map generation (with pathing & symmetry options) is ready. This will take time, but it’s a big step forward for future content.

💡 Keep your feedback coming—it helps shape the game!

