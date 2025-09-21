🚀 Galaxy Defenders (Classic TD) – Alpha 0.4 Update

Defenders, a fresh update has landed! Here’s what’s new in Alpha 0.4:

🆕 New Features

Disruptor Tower – Unlockable in the shop! Slows enemies and now comes with multiple upgrade levels.

Targeting Options – Towers can now switch between 3 targeting modes.

Shop Additions – Reset option with enhanced descriptions New Shop icons for Coins, Speed, Tower Core, Tower Upgrade Chance, and Disruptor Tower



🔧 Fixes & Improvements

Fixed tower list and UI update issues when building or leveling up.

Corrected versioning display (no more mix-ups between 0.3 and 0.4).

Volume slider race condition fixed.

⚠️ Development Note

Work on new levels is paused until procedural map generation (with pathing & symmetry options) is ready. This will take time, but it’s a big step forward for future content.

💡 Keep your feedback coming—it helps shape the game!