🚀 Galaxy Defenders (Classic TD) – Alpha 0.4 Update
Defenders, a fresh update has landed! Here’s what’s new in Alpha 0.4:
🆕 New Features
Disruptor Tower – Unlockable in the shop! Slows enemies and now comes with multiple upgrade levels.
Targeting Options – Towers can now switch between 3 targeting modes.
Shop Additions –
Reset option with enhanced descriptions
New Shop icons for Coins, Speed, Tower Core, Tower Upgrade Chance, and Disruptor Tower
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Fixed tower list and UI update issues when building or leveling up.
Corrected versioning display (no more mix-ups between 0.3 and 0.4).
Volume slider race condition fixed.
⚠️ Development Note
Work on new levels is paused until procedural map generation (with pathing & symmetry options) is ready. This will take time, but it’s a big step forward for future content.
💡 Keep your feedback coming—it helps shape the game!
Changed files in this update