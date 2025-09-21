They go invisible until they prepare their next hit.
I really feel sorry for the people who have a lot of Horror games :|
This might need a nerf, let me know. I'll keep it on Playtest for a few days.
Stealth and Horror games now go into Ninja mode when hit
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update