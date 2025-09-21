 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20065337 Edited 21 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
They go invisible until they prepare their next hit.
I really feel sorry for the people who have a lot of Horror games :|

This might need a nerf, let me know. I'll keep it on Playtest for a few days.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link