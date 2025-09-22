the minimum ticket price is now set to 5

added a hidden achievement and a hat for completing the campaign

you can now see the customers' food and drink preferences in their info tab

added lots of stats in the stats tab (some will remember previous actions, some won't)

lost customers now look at the player when standing close to them

the gate's eyes now follow the player when in first person

the gate closes at night and opens again at the start of each day

object sounds are now a bit louder when directly pointing at them

added a laughing sound that triggers randomly to bobby's little balloons

added a halo on top of innocent customers (might be reverted later)

fixed customer bubble never displaying when they are looking for a drink, or when they can't find toilets

fixed visiblity of the arrow pointing to the teleporter when moving an innocent customer after placing it on land

fixed achievements being claimed at night but not displaying

fixed customers confusing different buildings entrances

fixed sub buttons panel misplacement when the game was sped up

fixed interacting with the satanas help button when skipping text during the tutorial

fixed cleaners not losing motivation when cleaning toilets or trash cans

fixed gamepad compatiblity for the archeology minigame