Major 22 September 2025 Build 20065243 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The biggest SOUL PARK update ever is here! This time it's for everyone!

Most of the changes have already been listed in this post from August 26, so to avoid repeating myself I recommend you read this:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2992460/view/541114656762102406?l=english

Since the beta, some more changes were made, here they are:

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

  • added lots of stats in the stats tab (some will remember previous actions, some won't)

  • you can now see the customers' food and drink preferences in their info tab

  • added a hidden achievement and a hat for completing the campaign

  • added a creative utility button to make workers tireless

  • the minimum ticket price is now set to 5

COSMETIC IMPROVEMENTS

  • added a halo on top of innocent customers (might be reverted later)

  • increased customer bubble contrast

  • added a laughing sound that triggers randomly to bobby's little balloons

  • object sounds are now a bit louder when directly pointing at them

  • the gate closes at night and opens again at the start of each day

  • the gate's eyes now follow the player when in first person

  • lost customers now look at the player when standing close to them

  • updated loading screen

BUGFIXES

  • fixed customer bubble never displaying when they are looking for a drink, or when they can't find toilets

  • fixed visiblity of the arrow pointing to the teleporter when moving an innocent customer after placing it on land

  • fixed achievements being claimed at night but not displaying

  • fixed customers confusing different buildings entrances

  • fixed sub buttons panel misplacement when the game was sped up

  • fixed interacting with the satanas help button when skipping text during the tutorial

  • fixed cleaners not losing motivation when cleaning toilets or trash cans

  • fixed gamepad compatiblity for the archeology minigame

  • fixed Chester softlocking if you tried to show the next dialog when there was none

