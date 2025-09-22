The biggest SOUL PARK update ever is here! This time it's for everyone!
Most of the changes have already been listed in this post from August 26, so to avoid repeating myself I recommend you read this:
Since the beta, some more changes were made, here they are:
GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
added lots of stats in the stats tab (some will remember previous actions, some won't)
you can now see the customers' food and drink preferences in their info tab
added a hidden achievement and a hat for completing the campaign
added a creative utility button to make workers tireless
the minimum ticket price is now set to 5
COSMETIC IMPROVEMENTS
added a halo on top of innocent customers (might be reverted later)
increased customer bubble contrast
added a laughing sound that triggers randomly to bobby's little balloons
object sounds are now a bit louder when directly pointing at them
the gate closes at night and opens again at the start of each day
the gate's eyes now follow the player when in first person
lost customers now look at the player when standing close to them
updated loading screen
BUGFIXES
fixed customer bubble never displaying when they are looking for a drink, or when they can't find toilets
fixed visiblity of the arrow pointing to the teleporter when moving an innocent customer after placing it on land
fixed achievements being claimed at night but not displaying
fixed customers confusing different buildings entrances
fixed sub buttons panel misplacement when the game was sped up
fixed interacting with the satanas help button when skipping text during the tutorial
fixed cleaners not losing motivation when cleaning toilets or trash cans
fixed gamepad compatiblity for the archeology minigame
fixed Chester softlocking if you tried to show the next dialog when there was none
