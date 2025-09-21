

A new secret stage titled ''Subaquatic'' and boss is now available, only accessible in Hypermode.



A new secret weapon has now been added to the game.



Life extends through scoring are now less frequent across game sessions.



Bug fix: Artifact at the end of stage 7 no longer has a hitbox/can't hurt the player.



Bug fix: Boss 7 spiral-ball attacks no longer overlap in Hypermode if damaged too quickly.



Minor Patch: The Tri-beam has been nerfed, again (this thing does way too much damage)



Minor Patch: The red enemy aircraft bullets are now a brighter orange for more visibility.



Hard mode changes:



Player starting lives are set to 5 instead of 11



reduced the amount of lives pickups.



Increased the amount of secret crystals in later hypermode stages.







