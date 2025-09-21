 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20065199 Edited 21 September 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


A new secret stage titled ''Subaquatic'' and boss is now available, only accessible in Hypermode.

A new secret weapon has now been added to the game.

Life extends through scoring are now less frequent across game sessions.

Bug fix: Artifact at the end of stage 7 no longer has a hitbox/can't hurt the player.

Bug fix: Boss 7 spiral-ball attacks no longer overlap in Hypermode if damaged too quickly.

Minor Patch: The Tri-beam has been nerfed, again (this thing does way too much damage)

Minor Patch: The red enemy aircraft bullets are now a brighter orange for more visibility.

Hard mode changes:

Player starting lives are set to 5 instead of 11

reduced the amount of lives pickups.

Increased the amount of secret crystals in later hypermode stages.



Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link