A new secret stage titled ''Subaquatic'' and boss is now available, only accessible in Hypermode.
A new secret weapon has now been added to the game.
Life extends through scoring are now less frequent across game sessions.
Bug fix: Artifact at the end of stage 7 no longer has a hitbox/can't hurt the player.
Bug fix: Boss 7 spiral-ball attacks no longer overlap in Hypermode if damaged too quickly.
Minor Patch: The Tri-beam has been nerfed, again (this thing does way too much damage)
Minor Patch: The red enemy aircraft bullets are now a brighter orange for more visibility.
Hard mode changes:
Player starting lives are set to 5 instead of 11
reduced the amount of lives pickups.
Increased the amount of secret crystals in later hypermode stages.
