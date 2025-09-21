 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065184 Edited 21 September 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Other europeans now build colonies (but they don't do much beyond building a few colonies and exploring)
  • Fixed bug where game would freeze when monarch tried to increase taxes
  • Improvements to pathfinding
  • Fixed villages so they can teach their skill to one unit of each nationality
  • Tweaked criteria for when a combat victory is a Major victory (now there are less major victories, but units have a random chance of promotion in addition to guaranteed promotion if major victory)
  • Added a guides-section to the compendium for helping new players
  • Fixed occasional issue with tribe surrendering after capital is destroyed
  • Native affairs report now show amount of muskets and horses for each discovered tribe
  • Criminals and servants are now less efficient at missionary tasks
  • Indian convert can no longer have specialist roles (pioneer, soldier etc.)
  • The village alarm icon will now show alarm towards other europeans if there is no alarm towards player
  • Monarch asking for gold tribute has been tweaked - will now only ask for tribute if player hoards gold in the early-to-mid game
  • Clicking the move-order button (first of the unit command buttons) would show an overlay with arrows for move directions. This was intended for gamepad-use, but arrows can now be mouse-clicked to move
  • Advanced tribes now give slighly higher prices
  • Sentried naval units will now wake only for naval units (and vice versa for land-units)
  • Ship tooltip in europe screen now shows what the ship is carrying

Note: This version is not able to load older save games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897931
Linux Depot 3897932
