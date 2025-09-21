Hey everyone,



thank you for all your kind words and feedback on the release!

Here is a small update to fix most issues you have reported to us.

Changes

Reworked the Tiles Section in the Treasury to make it clearer that these only apply to Exploration Mode and that some tiles belong to specific ships

Tile Descriptions for Piers and Wrecks are no longer switched

"Disable Tutorials" and "Reset Tutorials" buttons now give you visual feedback when pressing them.

Discard Hint now correctly says "discard all tiles to end turn" in multiplayer

Flag icon achievements are now reported to Steam. Your missing achievements should be reported on game start.

Only show single player OR multiplayer tutorials depending on your game. This also applies to "How to play".

Add Piers and Windmills tile tutorials to board game mode

Only show expansion tutorials for currently active expansions in board game mode. This also applies to "How to play".

Show fishing flags tile tutorial before fishing boat skill tutorial, as the skill relies on the tiles.

Keep the feedback coming, we are listening and want to make this voyage a pleasant one.



Happy sailing!