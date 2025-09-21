 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065151
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

thank you for all your kind words and feedback on the release!

Here is a small update to fix most issues you have reported to us.

Changes

  • Reworked the Tiles Section in the Treasury to make it clearer that these only apply to Exploration Mode and that some tiles belong to specific ships

  • Tile Descriptions for Piers and Wrecks are no longer switched

  • "Disable Tutorials" and "Reset Tutorials" buttons now give you visual feedback when pressing them.

  • Discard Hint now correctly says "discard all tiles to end turn" in multiplayer

  • Flag icon achievements are now reported to Steam. Your missing achievements should be reported on game start.

  • Only show single player OR multiplayer tutorials depending on your game. This also applies to "How to play".

  • Add Piers and Windmills tile tutorials to board game mode

  • Only show expansion tutorials for currently active expansions in board game mode. This also applies to "How to play".

  • Show fishing flags tile tutorial before fishing boat skill tutorial, as the skill relies on the tiles.

Keep the feedback coming, we are listening and want to make this voyage a pleasant one.


Happy sailing!

Changed files in this update

