Greetings, Dwarves! 🍻

As promised, we’ve been hammering away at improving stability in the tavern. This patch focuses on fixing some of the pesky bugs from STAFF UP! and ASH N’ DASH!, especially the player desyncs, disconnections, and lag many of you reported. On top of this, a few adjustments.

⚒️ Balance Changes

Adjusted: All Hearth-Bound foods can now be cooked even if burnt:

Changed all hearth bound items to be able to be cooked while burnt. e.g. Hearth-Bound Grubs accept both Cooked Grubs and Burnt Grubs.

Buffed: Dwarven Hammer - Increased hit speed by 50%. Removed the longer animation variant. Reduced attack delay. Hammered customers now lose patience at 2x the rate

Added: Custom message when hitting a customer with the Dwarven Hammer.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed: Host Player Desync Issues -

Fixed an issue where host players frequently appeared "de-synced" - standing still or moving in one place. We’ve managed to squash most of the root problems regarding this. Worst case scenario: a simple rejoin should be enough to fix any issues.

Fixed: An issue where player animations appeared laggy/jittery.

Fixed: An issue where players may be unable to sprint or dive when joining a game.

Fixed: An issue where the Dwarven Hammer did not hurt any Players/ Customers/ NPCs.

🎩 Cosmetics

Added: Exclusive "Meditation" emote.

❤️ A Word from Us

Thank you all for your patience and continued support! Every bug report, kind word, and bit of feedback fuels our small studio to keep polishing and expanding the tavern. 🍻

And for your patience, here’s a calming emote on us! Use code “COOLNESS” in Weirdbeard's to claim this exclusive emote for free!