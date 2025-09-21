 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065070 Edited 21 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello riders! This update brings two fresh challenge tracks, one sketchy and dark, one all about big air! Plus a beefed-up Mountain Hills environment, Steam status goodness, and a round of improvements and bugfixes. Check the details:

Release Notes:

🆕 New Content

  • Elite Challenge Track "Broken Bridges": A dark, sketchy, half-destroyed cave route built to test your line choice and nerves. Mind the gaps!
  • Jumpy Challenge Track "Sandstone Hopper": The first Jumpy tier challenge track is here. Hit massive senders and enjoy lots of airtime!

🕹️ Enhancements

  • Mountain Hills Environment: Surroundings updated with new cliffs, trees, fences, and points of interest for a more visually pleasing ride.
  • Steam Presence: Your Steam friends can now see what you’re currently shredding in your status.
  • Main Menu: Replaced Instant Ride with a Freeride button, letting you jump straight into freeride on a randomly selected environment.

🛠️ Fixes

  • Start positions: Resolved incorrect starting spawn points in the Mountain Hills environment when racing against 4–5 NPCs.
  • Player Rider: After a fall, your rider’s arms now scale back to look more natural.
  • Metal fence LOD: Metal fences now displays at proper distances.
  • Ambient sound: Added missing ambient audio in the Flying Caver Elite challenge track.
  • Tweaks: Various minor visual polish, performance optimizations, and improvements.

That’s it for this update! We hope you enjoy the new challenges and the improved Mountain Hills vibes. As always, your feedback helps us dial everything in. Tell us what you think, report anything funky, and keep on shredding.

Enjoy your ride! 🚵‍♂️🗻

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1576561
  • Loading history…
