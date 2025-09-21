Release Notes:

🆕 New Content

: A dark, sketchy, half-destroyed cave route built to test your line choice and nerves. Mind the gaps! Jumpy Challenge Track "Sandstone Hopper": The first Jumpy tier challenge track is here. Hit massive senders and enjoy lots of airtime!

🕹️ Enhancements

: Your Steam friends can now see what you’re currently shredding in your status. Main Menu: Replaced Instant Ride with a Freeride button, letting you jump straight into freeride on a randomly selected environment.

🛠️ Fixes

: Added missing ambient audio in the Flying Caver Elite challenge track. Tweaks: Various minor visual polish, performance optimizations, and improvements.

Hello riders! This update brings two fresh challenge tracks, one sketchy and dark, one all about big air! Plus a beefed-up Mountain Hills environment, Steam status goodness, and a round of improvements and bugfixes. Check the details:That’s it for this update! We hope you enjoy the new challenges and the improved Mountain Hills vibes. As always, your feedback helps us dial everything in. Tell us what you think, report anything funky, and keep on shredding.Enjoy your ride! 🚵‍♂️🗻