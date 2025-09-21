 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065066
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Sleep duration now affects the mini-game when selling items.

  • At night, the mini-game becomes more difficult if the character is sleep-deprived.

  • Actions are now triggered on button press instead of button release.

  • When opening windows, the side tabs (quests and processes) are now automatically pushed aside.

Changed files in this update

