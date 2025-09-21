Sleep duration now affects the mini-game when selling items.
At night, the mini-game becomes more difficult if the character is sleep-deprived.
Actions are now triggered on button press instead of button release.
When opening windows, the side tabs (quests and processes) are now automatically pushed aside.
Sleep and Shop Mini-Game
