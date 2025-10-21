We're Snap Finger Click, a small independent studio that specialises in party games. We’ve previously worked with Ubisoft on Family Feud® and Trivial Pursuit Live! 2, and we took over the development of UNO™ last year. We’ve already delivered the UNO Party! Mania™ DLC to you, a Twitch Extension, a Happy Hour feature to give you free access to the game’s DLC, bug fixes ❤️‍🔥, and more.

Today, we released our biggest update for UNO™ yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to share all the new content with you:



🔥 New DLC: UNO Show 'em No Mercy is Here! 🔥

You asked, we listened! Show ‘em No Mercy has been by far the most popular request to add to UNO™. Prepare yourselves for the most cutthroat, chaotic, and ruthless expansion yet!

The Show 'em No Mercy DLC introduces a whole new level of mayhem to your games with its merciless ruleset, extreme stacking penalties, and a host of pain-inducing action and wild cards.

Here are just some of the rules you’ll need to master to survive to the end:

Stacking is MANDATORY! If a Draw card is played, you can stack the penalty by playing your own Draw card of equal or higher value. The stack continues until a player can't play a Draw card and must draw the full accumulated penalty. Ouch!

Eliminate players to be the last one standing! If a player's hand ever grows to 25 cards or more, they are immediately knocked out of the game. While you can still win by playing all your cards and yelling "UNO!", you can now also win by being the last one left in the game. Can you take out your opponents one-by-one?

New cards to wreak havoc! Along with some massive new Draw cards (Draw 10, anyone?), you can now Skip Everyone to skip all other players and take another turn, Discard All to discard every card of a matching colour, or play the Wild Color Roulette card where the next player must draw cards until they find the colour of their choice.

Even your numbered cards are out to get you! Play a 0, and all players must pass their entire hand to the next player in the current direction of play. Play a 7, and you MUST swap your entire hand with any other player of your choice. It’ll change the course of the game right up to the last moment when someone could ditch their huge hand and snatch a win from the player just about to call “UNO!”

Get ready for endless nights of intense grudges and monumental comebacks!

The UNO Show 'em No Mercy DLC is available NOW on Steam!

✨ A Fresh Look, More Online Options, and a Brand New Coins System ✨

We've rolled out a major menu overhaul that not only gives the interface a sleek and streamlined look, but also introduces new features to make your online games easier to set-up and customise. We’re also welcoming a new Coins system that rewards you for every game you play, giving you full control over your cosmetics.

The key changes we've made include:

Quickplay gets you into an online game faster! If you’re the type of player who doesn’t mind which flavour of UNO™ you play, then this is the feature for you. The new 'Quickplay' option lets you jump straight into any available online game. No need to pick a mode and limit your choice - just click and play!

MyDesign your way! We’ve unified the MyDesign and Classic modes so you no longer have to pick a separate game mode to play online with your customised designs. But don’t worry if you prefer the Classic look, because you can now choose to see only your designs during a game.

A new Coins reward system! We're introducing a new virtual Coins system that rewards you as you play and lets you control your collection. The more you play, the more you get, in the brand new in-game Store.

🃏Two New House Rules Change Up the Game🃏

We're excited to introduce two brand-new house rules to UNO™:

Skip n' Flip! You don't have to take that hit from a Draw card. If you're holding a matching coloured Skip or Reverse card, you can bounce that penalty over to the next player or push it back to the person who played the Draw card.

Draw & Play! Relax the rules a little and let players facing a draw penalty take a turn after they've pulled out their cards. Whether it's just one from the Draw Pile or a full penalty stack, you can now play a card on the same turn.

Both Skip n' Flip and Draw & Play can be combined with any other of the existing six house rules: Stacking, 7-0, Jump-In, Force Play, No Bluffing, and Draw to Match. What's your new favourite combo?

🍂Embrace the Season with the Retro Autumn Cosmetics🍂

If all of that wasn't enough for you, we've got the Retro Autumn cosmetic pack to transform your game into a cosy autumnal scene. This charming cosmetic pack features a beautiful woodland-theme gameboard, a nostalgic card deck, a scattering of leaves VFX, a heartfelt soundtrack 'Beneath Golden Leaves', a whimsical Owl hoot UNO Call, four super-cute retro avatars, and a frame that'll give you good vibes.





You’ll find the Retro Autumn cosmetic pack available in the new in-game Store, which you can unlock with Coins. We’re giving everyone 500 Coins to get you started so you can choose your favourite item to go and get right now!



PATCH NOTES:

This update isn't just about the big headline features - we've also included some important fixes. Here are the highlights:

Further improvements on preventing online lobby crashes which were caused by incompatibility with certain audio and input devices (headsets, microphones, game controllers, etc). If players still see crashes here please do let us know in Discord.

Fixed a series of issues that could cause the UNO Party! Mania™ DLC to hang sometimes when players would drop into an on-going match.

Fixed multiple bugs on UNO FLIP!™ DLC, improving stability and performance.

Reduced the volume of the Snap Finger Click splash video.

Fixed bug where audio stops when Tabbing away

Disabled autostarting on 4 players in private friend games

Added UNO FLIP!™ DLC board to MyDesign for people who own DLC

Plus various other minor bug fixes and stability improvements to keep things running smoothly.

A huge thank you to the entire UNO™ Steam community for your feedback, and of course, for playing! Let us know what you think of the Show ‘em No Mercy DLC and other improvements in the comments below or join us on Discord: discord.gg/snapfingerclick.

Thank you for playing UNO™!

- Snap Finger Click

