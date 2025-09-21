 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20065021 Edited 21 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Weekly Update #10 – Fixes, Optimizations & Future Plans

This week’s update is all about stability, performance, and preparing the ground for the next content push. While we’re fixing and polishing, we’re also teasing what’s next – more items, new quests, and even a peek into a brand-new project.


🔧 Fixes & Improvements

Translation errors fixed – several localization issues corrected.
Resolution handling fixed – game now properly detects screen resolution.
Data cleanup – removed unnecessary data, resulting in ~3% less CPU/RAM/GPU usage.
GPU baseline clarified – Unreal Engine requires a minimum GPU load; we’ve now optimized around this limit.
Windows 10 loading fix – main menu now always creates and loads a Savefile correctly.
Sound bug fixed – no more random audio glitches.
Quest tracking improved – progress is now updated more reliably.
Achievement sync fixes – Steam achievements now unlock instantly after claiming a quest.
Inventory notifications polished – clearer pop-ups when full.
Scratch It display fixed – tickets now always render correctly.
Casino odds correction – rounding errors in minigames fixed.
Shop discount fix – discounts now display and apply properly.
Arena status display fixed – monster health bars update in real time.
UI scaling tweaks – cleaner look across different screen sizes.
Performance spike reduction – smoother transitions between tabs (Arena, Shop, Casino).


📦 What’s Next

We’re preparing a bigger content update coming soon:
• 10 new items
• 5 new crafting recipes
• Fresh Scratch It rewards
• 1 brand-new quest with achievement


🩸 A New Project – BLEEDOUT

We’re currently working on BLEEDOUT, a hybrid Roguelike x Idle game.
Soon, an exclusive in-game item will be added to Idle Life that grants you BLEEDOUT for free once it releases.
This reward will be strictly limited – only a handful of players will be able to claim it. 👀


But don’t worry: Idle Life remains our main project.
Our focus continues to be on making Idle Life bigger, better, and more fun – BLEEDOUT is simply a side project we’re building in parallel.


⚔️ Sharper, cleaner, faster – and something new is bleeding in.

See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

