🛠️ Weekly Update #10 – Fixes, Optimizations & Future Plans

This week’s update is all about stability, performance, and preparing the ground for the next content push. While we’re fixing and polishing, we’re also teasing what’s next – more items, new quests, and even a peek into a brand-new project.





🔧 Fixes & Improvements

• Translation errors fixed – several localization issues corrected.

• Resolution handling fixed – game now properly detects screen resolution.

• Data cleanup – removed unnecessary data, resulting in ~3% less CPU/RAM/GPU usage.

• GPU baseline clarified – Unreal Engine requires a minimum GPU load; we’ve now optimized around this limit.

• Windows 10 loading fix – main menu now always creates and loads a Savefile correctly.

• Sound bug fixed – no more random audio glitches.

• Quest tracking improved – progress is now updated more reliably.

• Achievement sync fixes – Steam achievements now unlock instantly after claiming a quest.

• Inventory notifications polished – clearer pop-ups when full.

• Scratch It display fixed – tickets now always render correctly.

• Casino odds correction – rounding errors in minigames fixed.

• Shop discount fix – discounts now display and apply properly.

• Arena status display fixed – monster health bars update in real time.

• UI scaling tweaks – cleaner look across different screen sizes.

• Performance spike reduction – smoother transitions between tabs (Arena, Shop, Casino).





📦 What’s Next

We’re preparing a bigger content update coming soon:

• 10 new items

• 5 new crafting recipes

• Fresh Scratch It rewards

• 1 brand-new quest with achievement





🩸 A New Project – BLEEDOUT

We’re currently working on BLEEDOUT, a hybrid Roguelike x Idle game.

Soon, an exclusive in-game item will be added to Idle Life that grants you BLEEDOUT for free once it releases.

This reward will be strictly limited – only a handful of players will be able to claim it. 👀





But don’t worry: Idle Life remains our main project.

Our focus continues to be on making Idle Life bigger, better, and more fun – BLEEDOUT is simply a side project we’re building in parallel.





⚔️ Sharper, cleaner, faster – and something new is bleeding in.

See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹