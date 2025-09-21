🛠️ Weekly Update #10 – Fixes, Optimizations & Future Plans
This week’s update is all about stability, performance, and preparing the ground for the next content push. While we’re fixing and polishing, we’re also teasing what’s next – more items, new quests, and even a peek into a brand-new project.
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
• Translation errors fixed – several localization issues corrected.
• Resolution handling fixed – game now properly detects screen resolution.
• Data cleanup – removed unnecessary data, resulting in ~3% less CPU/RAM/GPU usage.
• GPU baseline clarified – Unreal Engine requires a minimum GPU load; we’ve now optimized around this limit.
• Windows 10 loading fix – main menu now always creates and loads a Savefile correctly.
• Sound bug fixed – no more random audio glitches.
• Quest tracking improved – progress is now updated more reliably.
• Achievement sync fixes – Steam achievements now unlock instantly after claiming a quest.
• Inventory notifications polished – clearer pop-ups when full.
• Scratch It display fixed – tickets now always render correctly.
• Casino odds correction – rounding errors in minigames fixed.
• Shop discount fix – discounts now display and apply properly.
• Arena status display fixed – monster health bars update in real time.
• UI scaling tweaks – cleaner look across different screen sizes.
• Performance spike reduction – smoother transitions between tabs (Arena, Shop, Casino).
📦 What’s Next
We’re preparing a bigger content update coming soon:
• 10 new items
• 5 new crafting recipes
• Fresh Scratch It rewards
• 1 brand-new quest with achievement
🩸 A New Project – BLEEDOUT
We’re currently working on BLEEDOUT, a hybrid Roguelike x Idle game.
Soon, an exclusive in-game item will be added to Idle Life that grants you BLEEDOUT for free once it releases.
This reward will be strictly limited – only a handful of players will be able to claim it. 👀
But don’t worry: Idle Life remains our main project.
Our focus continues to be on making Idle Life bigger, better, and more fun – BLEEDOUT is simply a side project we’re building in parallel.
⚔️ Sharper, cleaner, faster – and something new is bleeding in.
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed files in this update