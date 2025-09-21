 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20064974 Edited 21 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added support for automatically continuing saves from the demo.
  • Improved some of the dialogue.
  • Implemented pausing when the window loses focus, a controller is disconnected or Steam Overlay is opened.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3854961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link