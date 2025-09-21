 Skip to content
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20064960 Edited 21 September 2025 – 11:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone!

Our latest update is now live, packed with the new content we previewed earlier. This version introduces two brand-new decks, launches Workshop 1.0 with full modding support(technical documentation), adds the Real-time Scoring feature, and includes a round of fixes and balance adjustments.

You can find the detailed patch notes below for easy reference. If you encounter any problems while playing, please join our official Discord server to share your feedback, and we’ll work to fix them as soon as possible.
————————————————
V.0.5.0.0-EA PATCH NOTES
[New]
  1. Added two new decks: Gourd Mahjong and Edict Mahjong, with corresponding artifacts;
  2. Workshop 1.0 is now live with the modding API, supporting custom artifacts, patterns, and gadgets;
  3. Added two exclusive artifacts for Blue Mahjong: Magnifying Glass and Library Card;
  4. Added a new artifact: Guided Dart.

[Adjustments]
  1. Introduced the Real-time Scoring feature: artifact-related tile changes and bonus effects now trigger and update the score right after the tile is played;
  2. Artifacts Jade Mirror, Jade Ring, Corrupted Crystal Ball, Fallen Crystal Ball, Blue Crystal Ball, Purple Crystal Ball description updated, tag changed to “Gemstone,” effects now scale with Luster;
  3. Purple Crystal Ball now grants half of its own Luster to the Gemstone artifact on its right;
  4. Added animation when enhancing tiles in the Wall;
  5. Added Always On option for Detailed Info Mode;
  6. Scaling artifacts now display numerical values;
  7. Optimized main menu button sprites;
  8. Optimized tile textures.

[Fixes]
  1. Fixed abnormal shadows on Wooden Tiles;
  2. Fixed preference toggle in Settings not responding to hover;
  3. Fixed missing corruption sound effect for artifact Glitched Orizuru;
  4. Fixed incorrect interactions between artifacts Cake Knife and Taotie Pact;
  5. Fixed display issue with material Palewood Tile;
  6. Fixed abnormal display of debuffs on hand tiles;
  7. Fixed an issue where holding down to Confirm could cause the game to crash under certain conditions.

The Aotenjo Development Team

