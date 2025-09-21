ver 1.1.8

This was a busy week. Which is normal after the launch. I was updating the game daily, we're at build 1.1.8 as of today.

I've fixed multiple smaller bugs and oversights reported by you guys. Thank you so much for letting me know.

There's also one bigger change to the story / logic / lore that I decided to patch, since it was a bit confusing as it was in the initial build.

I'm talking about you, the player losing your inventory items after finishing chapter two.

Now, the story beat was that you crashed your balloon and you lost your items, maybe they were lost in the fog, maybe stolen, who knows.

The problem was that many players considered this a bug of sorts, a softlock, and were wondering if further gameplay was even possible.

You see, none of those items you lost were crucial for finishing the game. They were optional and used for two endgame achievements. I knew that, but you haven't. I understand the concern.

Therefore I decided to give you back your lost items. As you land in the hospital after the balloon crash - you can find your lost items safe and sound sitting in the cupboard next to your hospital bed.

Anyway, we're just one week in. I'm staying vigilant and checking discussions daily in search of possible bugs to fix. Don't hesitate to post any issues you have while playing. Even if you have some QOL suggestions, I'm listening.