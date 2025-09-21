 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20064950
Update notes via Steam Community

Removed a lot of unnecessary extra particle effects that burst out when bullets punch through mobs, this could cause game crash.

Legionnaire now got a better looking shield, its no longer a cube.

