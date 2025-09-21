Added Reload Save button



Fixed Tool Wheel



Fixed Menu cursor alignment



Fixed soft lock getting key from Botan (hopefully)



Fixed Target Challenge timer



Fixed Photo Spot for Gen's sidequest



Fixed VR Hand oriented movement



Fixed Photos colored by time of day



Reduced Fishing timer considerably



Improved Botan watch tutorial



Lots of music leveling fixes



Lots of other audio improvements



This update fixes a lot of the most glaring issues. And we're not done yet! More updates will coming soon. So keep playing and have fun!