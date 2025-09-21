 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20064889 Edited 21 September 2025 – 09:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes a lot of the most glaring issues. And we're not done yet! More updates will coming soon. So keep playing and have fun!

  • Added Reload Save button
  • Fixed Tool Wheel
  • Fixed Menu cursor alignment
  • Fixed soft lock getting key from Botan (hopefully)
  • Fixed Target Challenge timer
  • Fixed Photo Spot for Gen's sidequest
  • Fixed VR Hand oriented movement
  • Fixed Photos colored by time of day
  • Reduced Fishing timer considerably
  • Improved Botan watch tutorial
  • Lots of music leveling fixes
  • Lots of other audio improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2419241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link