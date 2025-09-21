- Added Reload Save button
- Fixed Tool Wheel
- Fixed Menu cursor alignment
- Fixed soft lock getting key from Botan (hopefully)
- Fixed Target Challenge timer
- Fixed Photo Spot for Gen's sidequest
- Fixed VR Hand oriented movement
- Fixed Photos colored by time of day
- Reduced Fishing timer considerably
- Improved Botan watch tutorial
- Lots of music leveling fixes
- Lots of other audio improvements
Bug Fixes Galore!
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes a lot of the most glaring issues. And we're not done yet! More updates will coming soon. So keep playing and have fun!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update