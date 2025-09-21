(1)Added a "Cum" button to the Gallery.
(2)Optimized the mechanic that allows players to freely choose whether to trigger Idol Yui's, Nun Rika 's sex scenes that include other NPCs.
→ Not triggering these scenes will not affect game progression or achievement unlocks.
(3)Fixed a bug where pressing the Space key to end a dialogue would immediately trigger another dialogue.
(4)Fixed a bug where save files from the DLsite version could not unlock certain Steam achievements.
(5)Fixed a bug where the Ferris wheel and toilet scenes with Idol Yui were not adding values to the sex statistics panel.
(6)Fixed a dialogue bug with the female police officer.
(7)Further reduced RAM usage to decrease the chance of crashes due to device performance.
v4.0.11 Update
