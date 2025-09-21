 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20064866
Update notes via Steam Community
(1)Added a "Cum" button to the Gallery.

(2)Optimized the mechanic that allows players to freely choose whether to trigger Idol Yui's, Nun Rika 's sex scenes that include other NPCs.
→ Not triggering these scenes will not affect game progression or achievement unlocks.

(3)Fixed a bug where pressing the Space key to end a dialogue would immediately trigger another dialogue.

(4)Fixed a bug where save files from the DLsite version could not unlock certain Steam achievements.

(5)Fixed a bug where the Ferris wheel and toilet scenes with Idol Yui were not adding values to the sex statistics panel.

(6)Fixed a dialogue bug with the female police officer.

(7)Further reduced RAM usage to decrease the chance of crashes due to device performance.

Changed files in this update

