(1)Added a "Cum" button to the Gallery.



(2)Optimized the mechanic that allows players to freely choose whether to trigger Idol Yui's, Nun Rika 's sex scenes that include other NPCs.

→ Not triggering these scenes will not affect game progression or achievement unlocks.



(3)Fixed a bug where pressing the Space key to end a dialogue would immediately trigger another dialogue.



(4)Fixed a bug where save files from the DLsite version could not unlock certain Steam achievements.



(5)Fixed a bug where the Ferris wheel and toilet scenes with Idol Yui were not adding values to the sex statistics panel.



(6)Fixed a dialogue bug with the female police officer.



(7)Further reduced RAM usage to decrease the chance of crashes due to device performance.