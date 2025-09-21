After Months of working, 0.0.5 version is finally out. 😊

This version introducing an OS-like desktop-window system.

Applications like Textpad and Practice are now separate windows, making multitasking much easier.

And the retro-90s window style allows you to immerse yourself in a retro and low-key atmosphere and enjoy the pure pleasure of typing.

Detail Change log:

Desktop

Icons and desktop colors/wallpapers are customizable

Effect and rating buttons are added to status bar, for users to eaiser manage current state

Textpad

Added colorscheme

Added search and replace functionality

Added keyboard

Practice

Now allows user to select from different categories and languages, giving more control over the exercises

Game

Added a typing game: typing mole, to exercises speed and accuracy

Effects

Fixed some effect issues

Applications

Added typing calendar: Track typing activity over the year

Added pomo clock, replace prev notify clock

Added calculator

Added leaderboard (connected to steam leaderboard) for textpad, practice and game

Added happy dual (Test), a dual typing game with steam network

Input

Improved the internal pinyin input

Fixed some bugs of the internal pinyin input

Supplement the internal pinyin library to the 8105 standard

Added the shuangpin scheme of ZiRanMa and PinYin JiaJia

Fonts

Added more fonts for users to choose from

Steam

Added Steam SDK，to uses the functionality of Leaderboard and Networking.