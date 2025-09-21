After Months of working, 0.0.5 version is finally out. 😊
This version introducing an OS-like desktop-window system.
Applications like Textpad and Practice are now separate windows, making multitasking much easier.
And the retro-90s window style allows you to immerse yourself in a retro and low-key atmosphere and enjoy the pure pleasure of typing.
Detail Change log:
Desktop
Icons and desktop colors/wallpapers are customizable
Effect and rating buttons are added to status bar, for users to eaiser manage current state
Textpad
Added colorscheme
Added search and replace functionality
Added keyboard
Practice
Now allows user to select from different categories and languages, giving more control over the exercises
Game
Added a typing game: typing mole, to exercises speed and accuracy
Effects
Fixed some effect issues
Applications
Added typing calendar: Track typing activity over the year
Added pomo clock, replace prev notify clock
Added calculator
Added leaderboard (connected to steam leaderboard) for textpad, practice and game
Added happy dual (Test), a dual typing game with steam network
Input
Improved the internal pinyin input
Fixed some bugs of the internal pinyin input
Supplement the internal pinyin library to the 8105 standard
Added the shuangpin scheme of ZiRanMa and PinYin JiaJia
Fonts
Added more fonts for users to choose from
Steam
Added Steam SDK，to uses the functionality of Leaderboard and Networking.
Changed files in this update