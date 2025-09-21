This long-awaited update brings important improvements to race generation modes. The new Live Timing mode, based on a text-and-table layout, combines fast race simulation with strategic control over driver pit strategy. The simplified interface also made it possible to implement multi-car collisions and safety car deployments.



The tyre performance model has been reworked. It now behaves non-linearly—tyres maintain their effectiveness longer and only noticeably drop off closer to the end of their lifespan. This allows for strong lap times over longer stints.



Version 1.1 changelog:

New Live Timing mode

Improved tyre performance model for both Live Timing and 3D modes

Reworked weather changes in Live Timing and 3D

Driver and staff skills now range from 1 to 20

Board confidence penalty for missed targets halved

Qualifying duel information moved from the News section to the Championship section

Various bug fixes across the game and mod integration

During development, several cases of game freezes during the off-season were also addressed. If you have an older save affected by this issue, please check whether it now loads correctly after installing version 1.1. If the problem persists, you can send the save file to admin@paprikashgames.com or via Discord.

The editor has also been updated to the latest version: ttps://paprikashgames.com/OWM2EditorBuild.zip



We fixed a number of bugs and added support for loading driver statistics from gpracingstats.com

The external stats block is displayed in-game separately from internal stats and does not affect them in any way. To maintain compatibility with older mods, driver and staff parameters are still entered in the editor using a 1–10 scale and are automatically converted to a 1–20 scale in-game.