Changed when the iberes transformation window was shown

Increased visibility to indicate the fougue phase (extra move for a stack with a specific leader)

Ummayads castles now give region income when rule of only castles give money is in place

Nations can now submit in their turn

Nations can now submit at the start of the game

Changed how the road movement is calculated

Now nations can submit after their transformation

Fall of nation rule now removes all vassals from the overlord with that event

Fall of nation rule can be applied now inside of a combat when only the structure is alive

Now a nation can submit again after a leader that cause a revolt dies

Franks castles previously had wrong values, now as other nations.

Growth and income in conflicted regions is not possible anymore

Units that needs to evacuate on a submission retreat can do it freely

Fixed a bug that made Massalians not to transform (they now become Greek Allies under control of Rome)

Fixed a blocker that made the AI not to continue the battle after a submission retreat

Fixed a problem that made the next nation that have to move after the Ummayads transformation not be able to do so

Fixed a problem that made dead units to appear in combat start

Fixed a problem that doesn't allow the Alans to transform

Fixed a bug that removed the units on offmap regions before they could leave the game in exchange of VPs when the nation had that goal

Fixed a bug that block the AI while in combat selection phase after a player submit to it

Fixed a blocker on the Wisigoth into Castillian transformation