Feedback
Increased visibility to indicate the fougue phase (extra move for a stack with a specific leader)
Increased feedback for religious zeal event
Changed when the iberes transformation window was shown
Rules
Now a nation can submit again after a leader that cause a revolt dies
Fall of nation rule can be applied now inside of a combat when only the structure is alive
Fall of nation rule now removes all vassals from the overlord with that event
Now nations can submit after their transformation
Changed how the road movement is calculated
Nations can now submit at the start of the game
Nations can now submit in their turn
Ummayads castles now give region income when rule of only castles give money is in place
Data
Franks castles previously had wrong values, now as other nations.
Fixes
Growth and income in conflicted regions is not possible anymore
Units that needs to evacuate on a submission retreat can do it freely
Fixed a bug that made Massalians not to transform (they now become Greek Allies under control of Rome)
Fixed a blocker that made the AI not to continue the battle after a submission retreat
Fixed a problem that made the next nation that have to move after the Ummayads transformation not be able to do so
Fixed a problem that made dead units to appear in combat start
Fixed a problem that doesn't allow the Alans to transform
Fixed a bug that removed the units on offmap regions before they could leave the game in exchange of VPs when the nation had that goal
Fixed a bug that block the AI while in combat selection phase after a player submit to it
Fixed a blocker on the Wisigoth into Castillian transformation
Fixed a problem that blocks the game after a submission with 4 AIs
Multiplayer fixes
Fixed an error that blocked the Wisigoths castles multi transformation
Fixed multiple problems and blockers with submission ask/reply window synchronization
Fixed an error that prevented the removal of units that are left on the offmap regions after a movement and blocked the game
Disable the host option to start an AI combat after a submission, now the AI starts it automatically
Fixed a problem that created a desync on Wisigoths movement on turn 7 with Wisigoths as AI
Fixed a problem that ask to keep transforming Granadiands units when there aren't more units to transform
Fixed a problem that created a desync for the Ummayads when they were trying to attack neutral Wisigoths
Fixed a blocker that didn't let the host click on the next step button after the Roman into Hispano-Roman transformation
Fixed a problem with non host player submission check that didn't allow them to submit when the receive a submission confirm
Fixed a problem that created a desync after an offmap income timeline event
Fixed a problem that created a desync after a taxes change timeline event
Fixed a blocker in the Lusitanians into Badajozans multi transformation when there aren't units to transform
Fixed a problem that made all the units in the map disappear
Changed files in this update