Major 25 September 2025 Build 20064821 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feedback

  • Increased visibility to indicate the fougue phase (extra move for a stack with a specific leader)

  • Increased feedback for religious zeal event

  • Changed when the iberes transformation window was shown

 

Rules

  • Now a nation can submit again after a leader that cause a revolt dies

  • Fall of nation rule can be applied now inside of a combat when only the structure is alive

  • Fall of nation rule now removes all vassals from the overlord with that event

  • Now nations can submit after their transformation

  • Changed how the road movement is calculated

  • Nations can now submit at the start of the game

  • Nations can now submit in their turn

  • Ummayads castles now give region income when rule of only castles give money is in place

 

Data

  • Franks castles previously had wrong values, now as other nations.

 

Fixes

  • Growth and income in conflicted regions is not possible anymore

  • Units that needs to evacuate on a submission retreat can do it freely

  • Fixed a bug that made Massalians not to transform (they now become Greek Allies under control of Rome)

  • Fixed a blocker that made the AI not to continue the battle after a submission retreat

  • Fixed a problem that made the next nation that have to move after the Ummayads transformation not be able to do so

  • Fixed a problem that made dead units to appear in combat start

  • Fixed a problem that doesn't allow the Alans to transform

  • Fixed a bug that removed the units on offmap regions before they could leave the game in exchange of VPs when the nation had that goal

  • Fixed a bug that block the AI while in combat selection phase after a player submit to it

  • Fixed a blocker on the Wisigoth into Castillian transformation

  • Fixed a problem that blocks the game after a submission with 4 AIs

 

Multiplayer fixes

  • Fixed an error that blocked the Wisigoths castles multi transformation

  • Fixed multiple problems and blockers with submission ask/reply window synchronization

  • Fixed an error that prevented the removal of units that are left on the offmap regions after a movement and blocked the game

  • Disable the host option to start an AI combat after a submission, now the AI starts it automatically

  • Fixed a problem that created a desync on Wisigoths movement on turn 7 with Wisigoths as AI

  • Fixed a problem that ask to keep transforming Granadiands units when there aren't more units to transform

  • Fixed a problem that created a desync for the Ummayads when they were trying to attack neutral Wisigoths

  • Fixed a blocker that didn't let the host click on the next step button after the Roman into Hispano-Roman transformation

  • Fixed a problem with non host player submission check that didn't allow them to submit when the receive a submission confirm

  • Fixed a problem that created a desync after an offmap income timeline event

  • Fixed a problem that created a desync after a taxes change timeline event

  • Fixed a blocker in the Lusitanians into Badajozans multi transformation when there aren't units to transform

  • Fixed a problem that made all the units in the map disappear

