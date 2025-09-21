 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20064787 Edited 21 September 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some hotfixes and changes including;
  • Metal sheet objects causes physics issues => We have done small changes.
  • Minor multiplayer issues and sound replication
  • Now you automatically respawn when you fall down bellow the map.
  • Lobby finder now automatically refreshes itself for better user experience.
  • Fixed game freezes on multiplayer when pressed escape


Note: Please report if you experience crash or disconnect. This is the path for crash logs that you can send us:
C:\\Users\\user\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverloadGames\\Keep the Balance

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3732571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link