- Metal sheet objects causes physics issues => We have done small changes.
- Minor multiplayer issues and sound replication
- Now you automatically respawn when you fall down bellow the map.
- Lobby finder now automatically refreshes itself for better user experience.
- Fixed game freezes on multiplayer when pressed escape
Note: Please report if you experience crash or disconnect. This is the path for crash logs that you can send us:
C:\\Users\\user\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverloadGames\\Keep the Balance
Changed files in this update