Metal sheet objects causes physics issues => We have done small changes.



Minor multiplayer issues and sound replication



Now you automatically respawn when you fall down bellow the map.



Lobby finder now automatically refreshes itself for better user experience.



Fixed game freezes on multiplayer when pressed escape



Some hotfixes and changes including;Note: Please report if you experience crash or disconnect. This is the path for crash logs that you can send us:C:\\Users\\user\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverloadGames\\Keep the Balance