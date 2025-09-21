Bug Fixes & Improvements
After defeating Djoy-Dairon, the reward map conversation now triggers manually.
Fixed an issue where the Poison First Aid Kit could not be upgraded.
Improved so that the Transcendence Power effect values apply immediately when set.
Added a new mechanic: if Attack Power is lower than 2% of Defense, the character receives a “Weakness” debuff that slowly drains HP during battle, preventing them from being permanently stuck against bosses.
Patch Notes 1.09-1 – Level Up in Shape World
