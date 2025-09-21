 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20064716 Edited 21 September 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Still focusing on the bugs every week, this week has been a bit more in the direction of quality of life. I still can't thank everyone enough for the feedback and help. By next week I will make the report button and a coupon claim system for those that did infact lose a great deal of progress. Then these will be shared in the discord :D

✅ Quality Improvements
  • Interaction fixes to handle taking a quest it infront of the basket and no need to interact with basket first.
  • Interaction change of checking an adventurers card while behind the reception, no need to interact with reception desk first.
  • Tutorial order change to do the 10 quests last.
  • Upgrading Guild to the first level is cheaper to experience the full shop system faster.
  • More adventurers starts appearing with different details + more adventurers the guilds fame goes up & guild experience level goes up (the models will follow - not in yet)


🔧 Next Up (In Progress)
  • Character model changes (anime style incoming).
  • Voice changes & improvements.
  • Adventurers will have a waiting time before they give up on taking quest.
  • Bug Report button + redemption button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3667791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link