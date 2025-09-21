Still focusing on the bugs every week, this week has been a bit more in the direction of quality of life. I still can't thank everyone enough for the feedback and help. By next week I will make the report button and a coupon claim system for those that did infact lose a great deal of progress. Then these will be shared in the discord :D
✅ Quality Improvements
- Interaction fixes to handle taking a quest it infront of the basket and no need to interact with basket first.
- Interaction change of checking an adventurers card while behind the reception, no need to interact with reception desk first.
- Tutorial order change to do the 10 quests last.
- Upgrading Guild to the first level is cheaper to experience the full shop system faster.
- More adventurers starts appearing with different details + more adventurers the guilds fame goes up & guild experience level goes up (the models will follow - not in yet)
🔧 Next Up (In Progress)
- Character model changes (anime style incoming).
- Voice changes & improvements.
- Adventurers will have a waiting time before they give up on taking quest.
- Bug Report button + redemption button.
Changed files in this update