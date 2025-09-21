Interaction fixes to handle taking a quest it infront of the basket and no need to interact with basket first.



Interaction change of checking an adventurers card while behind the reception, no need to interact with reception desk first.



Tutorial order change to do the 10 quests last.



Upgrading Guild to the first level is cheaper to experience the full shop system faster.



More adventurers starts appearing with different details + more adventurers the guilds fame goes up & guild experience level goes up (the models will follow - not in yet)



Character model changes (anime style incoming).



Voice changes & improvements.



Adventurers will have a waiting time before they give up on taking quest.



Bug Report button + redemption button.



Hi everyone!Still focusing on the bugs every week, this week has been a bit more in the direction of quality of life. I still can't thank everyone enough for the feedback and help. By next week I will make the report button and a coupon claim system for those that did infact lose a great deal of progress. Then these will be shared in the discord :D✅ Quality Improvements🔧 Next Up (In Progress)