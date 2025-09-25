 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20064713 Edited 25 September 2025 – 06:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's new ?

  • STEAM API support (the game pauses while the overlay is displayed).

  • The number of enemies has been reduced in "Easy" and "Very Easy" modes (most enemies that come from the left of the screen are no longer present).

  • Improved game colorimetry (more natural colors).

  • Added a non-exclusive full-screen mode.

  • Reduced the intensity of screen shake.

  • Music tracks that consist of an intro and a loop now flow seamlessly.

  • The game automatically pauses when a controller is disconnected (if playing with a controller).

  • Fixed text display issues that could display "?" instead of spaces.

  • Global sound volume defaulted to 50%.

  • Added the IRVING HEAT logo (music tracks).

  • Performance optimizations.

  • Various minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2610371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link