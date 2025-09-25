What's new ?

STEAM API support (the game pauses while the overlay is displayed).

The number of enemies has been reduced in "Easy" and "Very Easy" modes (most enemies that come from the left of the screen are no longer present).

Improved game colorimetry (more natural colors).

Added a non-exclusive full-screen mode.

Reduced the intensity of screen shake.

Music tracks that consist of an intro and a loop now flow seamlessly.

The game automatically pauses when a controller is disconnected (if playing with a controller).

Fixed text display issues that could display "?" instead of spaces.

Global sound volume defaulted to 50%.

Added the IRVING HEAT logo (music tracks).

Performance optimizations.